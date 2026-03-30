Skyward Vigilance: Aviation Safety Intensified After Spate of Accidents

The civil aviation ministry disclosed that 17 accidents involving non-scheduled operators have occurred over the past five years. The Rajya Sabha learned that, of these incidents, 12 involved helicopters, while the remaining five were with fixed-wing aircraft.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol revealed in a written reply that, in 2025 alone, 46 safety violations by charter operators were recorded. Over the broader five-year span, there were 116 such violations noted.

In response to these incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented a rigorous safety oversight process. This includes regulatory audits, night surveillances, and special audits of non-scheduled operators. Recently, 29 operators underwent special audits in February and March 2026 to ensure ongoing safe operations, according to Minister Mohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)