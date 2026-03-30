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Skyward Vigilance: Aviation Safety Intensified After Spate of Accidents

The civil aviation ministry reported 17 accidents involving non-scheduled operators over five years. Of these, 12 were helicopter incidents, and five involved aircraft. Minister Murlidhar Mohol highlighted 116 safety violations within this period. The DGCA has intensified audits and surveillance to enhance the air safety landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:17 IST
Skyward Vigilance: Aviation Safety Intensified After Spate of Accidents
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The civil aviation ministry disclosed that 17 accidents involving non-scheduled operators have occurred over the past five years. The Rajya Sabha learned that, of these incidents, 12 involved helicopters, while the remaining five were with fixed-wing aircraft.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol revealed in a written reply that, in 2025 alone, 46 safety violations by charter operators were recorded. Over the broader five-year span, there were 116 such violations noted.

In response to these incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented a rigorous safety oversight process. This includes regulatory audits, night surveillances, and special audits of non-scheduled operators. Recently, 29 operators underwent special audits in February and March 2026 to ensure ongoing safe operations, according to Minister Mohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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