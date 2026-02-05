Left Menu

Horse Powertrain Ventures into India, Bolstering Automotive Innovation

Horse Powertrain, a leader in hybrid and combustion powertrain technology, announces its entry into the Indian market. This move aligns with India's evolving automotive landscape, offering scalable hybrid solutions to achieve emissions compliance amid growing regulations and trade developments such as the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:47 IST
Bringing Hybrid and Low-Emission Solutions in India: Horse Powertrain to Debut at ACMA 2026. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, February 5: As India's automotive sector evolves rapidly toward cleaner mobility, Horse Powertrain, a global authority in hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions, has stepped into the Indian market. This strategic move is synchronized with the recently proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement, anticipated to bolster technology partnerships and supply chains between India and Europe.

The Indian automotive market, one of the fastest-growing globally, produces over 4 million passenger vehicles annually. Regulatory demands such as BS-VI emission standards and CAFE targets compel manufacturers to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Simultaneously, initiatives like the government's ethanol blending program seek to integrate 20% ethanol (E20) into fuels, boosting demand for flexible, hybrid, and low-emission technologies.

Horse Powertrain offers tailored solutions that align with India's needs, facilitating OEM compliance without necessitating full-scale electrification. Its adaptable technologies aim for quicker integration, reducing development times and costs for Indian manufacturers. Matias Giannini, CEO of Horse Powertrain, emphasized India's importance in shaping global mobility trends and the company's commitment to supporting local OEMs from their base at ACMA Automechanika New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

