U.S. Domestic News Highlights: Budget Cuts, Regulatory Changes, and Political Maneuvers

The White House is suggesting significant budget cuts affecting the Transportation Security Administration, a move that could result in over 9,400 job losses. The proposal forms part of the upcoming fiscal year's budget plan.

In security developments, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is phasing out its commando-style security inspections at nuclear plants, raising concerns among safety advocates regarding potential vulnerabilities.

Political dynamics in Florida are shifting, as the Democratic Party identifies potential gains among Latino voters disillusioned by economic challenges and immigration policies under previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)