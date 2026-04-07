Trump's Venezuelan Presidential Aspiration

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump joked about pursuing a presidential run in Venezuela once his US presidential duties conclude. During a press conference, Trump claimed unprecedented popularity in Venezuela, asserting he would poll higher than ever seen before.

The comments followed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces, leading to Maduro's drug trafficking trial in the United States. Trump highlighted the rapidly resolved conflict, mentioning that the operation took just 45 minutes.

Additionally, Trump emphasized the strengthened US-Venezuela relations, boasting of significant oil resources transferred to the US. 'We've already taken hundreds of millions of barrels,' Trump declared, pointing out economic benefits derived from the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)