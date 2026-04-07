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Trump's Venezuelan Presidential Aspiration

Donald Trump humorously suggested he might run for president in Venezuela after his US tenure. He claimed he would poll highly there following US forces capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump praised US-Venezuela relations and mentioned significant oil acquisition from the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 05:36 IST
Trump's Venezuelan Presidential Aspiration
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump joked about pursuing a presidential run in Venezuela once his US presidential duties conclude. During a press conference, Trump claimed unprecedented popularity in Venezuela, asserting he would poll higher than ever seen before.

The comments followed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces, leading to Maduro's drug trafficking trial in the United States. Trump highlighted the rapidly resolved conflict, mentioning that the operation took just 45 minutes.

Additionally, Trump emphasized the strengthened US-Venezuela relations, boasting of significant oil resources transferred to the US. 'We've already taken hundreds of millions of barrels,' Trump declared, pointing out economic benefits derived from the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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