IndiGo Under Investigation: CCI Probes Unfair Practices

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell nearly 4% after India’s CCI ordered a probe into IndiGo's alleged unfair practices. The investigation follows mass flight cancellations, suggesting IndiGo may have abused its dominant market position. CCI's probe aims to assess adverse competitive impacts in the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:11 IST
IndiGo Under Investigation: CCI Probes Unfair Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Aviation shares faced a decline of nearly 4% during Thursday morning trade following an order from India's Competition Commission (CCI) to investigate IndiGo on grounds of alleged unfair business practices.

The stock decreased by 3.65% at BSE, closing at Rs 4,782.45, and by 3.63% at NSE, settling at Rs 4,780.30. The probe comes almost two months after IndiGo, the largest airline in India, canceled thousands of flights due to operational issues, inconveniencing numerous passengers.

According to a 16-page order from the CCI, preliminary findings suggest IndiGo's mass cancellations may have purposefully created an artificial shortage of flights, restricting market access during high demand periods. The investigation will also examine if this behavior constitutes abuse of a dominant position as defined under Section 4 of the Competition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

