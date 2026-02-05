Left Menu

Winter Chaos at Berlin Airport

Berlin's airport halted all takeoffs Thursday morning due to severe weather conditions, including snow and freezing rain. Passengers are advised to verify their flight status with their airlines as they navigate the wintry disruptions in Germany's capital region.

Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:35 IST
Winter Chaos at Berlin Airport
  Germany

Berlin Airport faced travel disruptions on Thursday morning, canceling all takeoffs as severe weather, including fresh snow and freezing rain, hit the capital region.

The airport, in a statement via its website, urged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status updates and prepare for potential delays.

The adverse weather conditions pose a challenge to air travel in Germany's capital, highlighting the impacts of winter storms on transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

