Uttar Pradesh's Rebirth: From Cooperative Chaos to MSME Miracle

Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has seen significant advancements in its cooperative and MSME sectors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted successful reforms that have transformed defunct district cooperative banks and bolstered the MSME sector, resulting in enhanced employment opportunities and economic growth.

  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to revitalize Uttar Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced substantial progress in the cooperative and MSME sectors. Recalling the troubled circumstances before 2017, he pointed out the absence of development and the dominance of mafias in the cooperative sector.

Adityanath detailed the striking turnaround, emphasizing that 15 out of 16 previously defunct district cooperative banks are now profitable. Attention has also been directed towards enhancing Primary Agriculture Credit Societies, expanding their roles and credit limits while addressing manpower constraints in the cooperative department.

The chief minister praised the state's reforms in the MSME sector, like the 'One District One Product' initiative, which revived artisan industries and curtailed migration. With insurance cover for MSMEs and improved fertiliser distribution, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a model of economic transformation.

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

