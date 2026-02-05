Bhutan-Sikkim: Building Bridges for Economic Growth
A Bhutan Chamber of Commerce delegation visited Sikkim to explore collaboration opportunities with local commerce officials. Discussions focused on cross-border trade, industrial development, and investment. Both sides emphasized institutional linkages and private sector engagement to boost the MSME sector and regional economic growth.
A delegation from the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited Sikkim to explore collaborative opportunities, aiming to strengthen regional trade, officials stated.
Led by President Tandy Wangchuk, the delegation met with Commerce and Industries Secretary Karma D Youtso to discuss potential cross-border cooperation strategies.
Key areas of discussion included industrial development, investment priorities, and MSME growth, with both parties emphasizing the need for institutional linkages and private sector involvement for sustainable economic growth.
