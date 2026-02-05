Left Menu

Bhutan-Sikkim: Building Bridges for Economic Growth

A Bhutan Chamber of Commerce delegation visited Sikkim to explore collaboration opportunities with local commerce officials. Discussions focused on cross-border trade, industrial development, and investment. Both sides emphasized institutional linkages and private sector engagement to boost the MSME sector and regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:11 IST
Bhutan-Sikkim: Building Bridges for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited Sikkim to explore collaborative opportunities, aiming to strengthen regional trade, officials stated.

Led by President Tandy Wangchuk, the delegation met with Commerce and Industries Secretary Karma D Youtso to discuss potential cross-border cooperation strategies.

Key areas of discussion included industrial development, investment priorities, and MSME growth, with both parties emphasizing the need for institutional linkages and private sector involvement for sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal govt proposes to hike monthly grant in 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women by Rs 500 from February.

Bengal govt proposes to hike monthly grant in 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for ...

 India
2
Karnataka Minister Advocates High-Speed Rail Corridor

Karnataka Minister Advocates High-Speed Rail Corridor

 India
3
Macron's Diplomatic Mystery: Unconfirmed Moscow Visit

Macron's Diplomatic Mystery: Unconfirmed Moscow Visit

 Russia
4
Kremlin Dismisses Claims of Epstein Ties to Russian Intelligence

Kremlin Dismisses Claims of Epstein Ties to Russian Intelligence

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026