Danone Recalls Infant Formula Batches Due to Toxin Contamination

Danone has recalled specific batches of Aptamil and Milumil infant formula in Austria and Germany due to the presence of Cereulide toxin. This toxin, linked to nausea and vomiting, originated from a supplier in China affecting many brands. The issue has prompted global recalls and parental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 02:15 IST
Danone is taking action to recall certain batches of its Aptamil and Milumil infant formula sold in Austria and Germany, following the discovery of contamination with the Cereulide toxin, according to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety.

The toxin, capable of causing nausea and vomiting, was found in ingredients supplied from China, impacting several infant formula brands, including those of giants like Nestle and Lactalis. This contamination scare has led to recalls across numerous countries, putting parents on high alert. Previously, Danone had already recalled three batches of its Aptamil baby formula in Germany.

Bloomberg News reported the latest recall on Thursday, with Danone stating they initiated precautionary measures on January 23rd to recall affected products while implementing stricter ingredient controls. A Reuters request for an additional comment from Danone remained unanswered.

