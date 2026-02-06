Left Menu

RBI's Monetary Policy Decision: What to Expect as Economic Growth and Inflation Balance

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting concludes today, focusing on the policy repo rate amidst subdued inflation and steady growth. Previous easing saw a 125 basis points cut, with expectations of an unchanged rate to prioritize liquidity. Observers await guidance on RBI's economic stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:21 IST
RBI's Monetary Policy Decision: What to Expect as Economic Growth and Inflation Balance
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo/RBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to reveal the outcomes of its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today at 10 AM, following three days of discussions from February 4. The deliberations centered on evaluating economic growth pathways while scrutinizing the policy repo rate.

In the context of modest inflation and steady growth indicators, the policy decision is expected to clarify the central bank's strategic direction. This announcement aligns with the backdrop of substantial monetary easing by the RBI in the past year, marked by a cumulative reduction of 125 basis points in the repo rate since last February, reflecting a balanced effort to bolster growth while managing inflation.

According to Nuvama Research, the RBI is projected to maintain the current repo rate, adopting a neutral stance. The emphasis is likely to shift towards liquidity management over further rate cuts, as the impact of previous reductions continues to affect banking rates. This decision will be pivotal, with markets eagerly monitoring the RBI's forthcoming guidance amid improving economic conditions and moderate inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026