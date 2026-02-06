Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Maintains Steady Course with Interest Rates

The Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate at 7.00% as expected, reflecting recent increases in inflation and economic growth. The decision by the central bank’s five-member governing board was unanimous, signaling a stable approach to current economic conditions.

The Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at 7.00% on Thursday, aligning with analysts' expectations given the recent rise in inflation and economic growth indicators.

The decision was reached unanimously by the central bank's five-member governing board, according to an official statement released by the institution.

This move signals a steady approach by the bank in response to current economic conditions, reflecting confidence in its inflation control strategies while supporting ongoing economic expansion.

