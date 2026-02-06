Bank of Mexico Maintains Steady Course with Interest Rates
The Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate at 7.00% as expected, reflecting recent increases in inflation and economic growth. The decision by the central bank’s five-member governing board was unanimous, signaling a stable approach to current economic conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:38 IST
The Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at 7.00% on Thursday, aligning with analysts' expectations given the recent rise in inflation and economic growth indicators.
The decision was reached unanimously by the central bank's five-member governing board, according to an official statement released by the institution.
This move signals a steady approach by the bank in response to current economic conditions, reflecting confidence in its inflation control strategies while supporting ongoing economic expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eurozone's Resilience: Economic Growth Amid Stagnant Interest Rates
Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Central Bank Decisions
India's Strategic Moves: FTAs with US and EU Propel Economic Growth
Romania's $509 Million Boost: New Economic Growth Schemes Unveiled
Bhutan-Sikkim: Building Bridges for Economic Growth