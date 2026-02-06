Left Menu

RBI Holds Rates Steady Amid Growth Surge and Inflation Control

The Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, amid manageable inflation and growth resurgence due to the budget boost and US trade deal. The RBI governor announced guidelines to enhance financial safety, and proposals for MSMEs and NBFCs were outlined to further stimulate economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:47 IST
The Reserve Bank of India held its main interest rate steady at 5.25 percent, citing manageable inflation and a more favorable growth environment following key fiscal and trade advancements.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra acknowledged the successful US trade deal's positive impact, while announcing new regulatory measures aimed at enhancing customer protection in digital transactions and boosting MSME lending.

Despite global uncertainties, India's economy shows resilience, with growth projections remaining strong. These announcements reinforce the RBI's commitment to sustaining growth while maintaining financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

