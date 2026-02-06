Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway's Green Leap: Solar Power and Safety Innovations Surge

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved significant advances in renewable energy, safety, and electric traction. Highlights include a record-breaking installation of 9.27 MWp rooftop solar power plants and the adoption of the 'Kavach' protective system. These initiatives mark a 373% increase in solar capacity compared to last year.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is marking impressive progress this financial year in renewable energy, electric traction, and operational safety, as announced by officials.

A substantial development in green energy, 9.27 MWp of rooftop solar power plants were brought online by December 2025, a remarkable 373% increase from the previous year and a record since 2011-12.

Enhancements in safety have been noted with the indigenous 'Kavach' protection system installed in 81 locomotives. Additionally, efforts to shift from diesel to electric traction saw 31 train pairs fully converted, reducing diesel locomotive use by 26 units.

