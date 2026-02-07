Controversy Surrounds Ajit Pawar's Tragic Air Crash: A Call for Unity
Rohit Pawar, an NCP (SP) leader, addresses concerns surrounding Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash. He promises a detailed presentation on February 10 regarding the crash circumstances. Ajit Pawar had hoped for unity within the NCP factions, which still strive for merger and cohesion.
- Country:
- India
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar expressed lingering doubts about the circumstances of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's passing in an air crash, vowing to disclose comprehensive details in a presentation scheduled for February 10.
In Baramati, after casting his vote in the Zilla Parishad polls, Rohit Pawar emphasized Ajit Pawar's desire for unity among NCP factions, underscoring ongoing merger efforts.
The recent elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra occurred against the backdrop of Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a Learjet 45 crash with four others, raising questions about the crash's cause and impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
