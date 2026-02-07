World Bets on India: Transformative Trade Deals Open Doors
The world is embracing India's potential, evidenced by recent trade agreements with the US and EU. BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar credits this success to PM Modi's leadership and vision. He emphasizes the opportunities for entrepreneurs and calls for Kerala to embrace growth under BJP governance.
Recent trade agreements with the US and EU signal a global vote of confidence in India's potential, according to BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He attributes these developments to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting unprecedented opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Chandrasekhar points out that the agreements could have a transformative impact on sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, MSMEs, and young entrepreneurs. He notes that these milestones are not accidental but rather a result of PM Modi's long-term vision and politics of performance.
Calling it a defining opportunity for Kerala, Chandrasekhar advocates for a shift in the state's governance to embrace innovation and growth rather than stagnation. He stresses the need for a government that enables development and aligns with India's strides under BJP leadership.
