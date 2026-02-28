Left Menu

Canada Presses OpenAI for Action on Safety Protocols Post-Shooting

Canada's AI minister will meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss safety measures after a school shooting in British Columbia. The government pushes for improved protocols and might legislate if needed. OpenAI has banned the alleged shooter's account and plans better law enforcement communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 03:35 IST
Canada's minister responsible for artificial intelligence is set to meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman next week to discuss enhanced safety protocols. This follows a tragic school shooting in British Columbia prompting governmental pressure on the ChatGPT creator.

The Canadian government has emphasized the urgency for OpenAI to implement these safety measures promptly. Ottawa has indicated potential legislative actions after the company's initial failure to alert law enforcement about an account linked to the alleged shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, which it had previously banned.

Minister Evan Solomon underscored the need for concrete action plans from OpenAI, beyond their expressed willingness to strengthen collaborations with Canadian authorities. Solomon aims to gain clarity and ensure actionable commitments during his meeting with Altman. Further discussions with other major platforms in Canada are anticipated as the government explores additional measures.

