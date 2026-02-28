Campus Protests Spark Tensions Amid Iranian Political Turmoil

In the wake of the Iranian government's forceful suppression of widespread protests, student demonstrations have reignited on college campuses. Despite threats and a historical precedent of violent crackdowns, student protests persist, fueled by rising anger and uncertainty about Iran's future.

Recent protests at renowned Iranian universities, including Sharif University of Technology and Amir Kabir University, highlight ongoing tensions. Demonstrators, defying government warnings, have continued to express discontent with the nation's leadership and policies.

Amid looming threats of military action and internal repression, Iranian students grapple with doubts about the country's direction, sparking fears of further escalation and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)