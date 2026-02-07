Celebrity Power Boosts Direct-to-Consumer Drug Ads in Super Bowl Showcase

Pharmaceutical companies are pulling out all the stops for this Sunday's Super Bowl, investing millions in celebrity-studded commercials to promote direct-to-consumer weight-loss drugs, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. The global audience promises to make it one of the year's most watched advertising opportunities.

Comedian Kenan Thompson will headline Novo's 90-second ad, promoting the new Wegovy pill in a playful skit alongside music producer DJ Khaled. Meanwhile, tennis legend Serena Williams features in Ro's telehealth commercial, marking the company's first foray into Super Bowl advertising. Hims & Hers Health also joins the fray with a voiceover by rapper Common, highlighting healthcare accessibility.

The push towards direct-to-consumer marketing signals a competitive maneuver by drugmakers like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, who are vying for dominance in the lucrative GLP-1 market. Analysts note this shift is crucial amid price reductions and new product launches, including Lilly's expected approval of an oral weight-loss option.

