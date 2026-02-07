Left Menu

Celebrity Power Boosts Direct-to-Consumer Drug Ads in Super Bowl Showcase

Pharmaceutical giants are leveraging star power in Super Bowl ads to promote new direct-to-consumer weight-loss drugs. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly lead with high-profile commercials featuring celebrities like Kenan Thompson and Serena Williams, reflecting a strategic marketing shift amid increasing competition and reducing drug prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:43 IST
Celebrity Power Boosts Direct-to-Consumer Drug Ads in Super Bowl Showcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pharmaceutical companies are pulling out all the stops for this Sunday's Super Bowl, investing millions in celebrity-studded commercials to promote direct-to-consumer weight-loss drugs, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. The global audience promises to make it one of the year's most watched advertising opportunities.

Comedian Kenan Thompson will headline Novo's 90-second ad, promoting the new Wegovy pill in a playful skit alongside music producer DJ Khaled. Meanwhile, tennis legend Serena Williams features in Ro's telehealth commercial, marking the company's first foray into Super Bowl advertising. Hims & Hers Health also joins the fray with a voiceover by rapper Common, highlighting healthcare accessibility.

The push towards direct-to-consumer marketing signals a competitive maneuver by drugmakers like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, who are vying for dominance in the lucrative GLP-1 market. Analysts note this shift is crucial amid price reductions and new product launches, including Lilly's expected approval of an oral weight-loss option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Assam's Youth: CM Sarma Launches Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

Empowering Assam's Youth: CM Sarma Launches Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

 India
2
India Triumphs in ICC T20 World Cup Opener Against USA

India Triumphs in ICC T20 World Cup Opener Against USA

 India
3
Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

 Global
4
Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026