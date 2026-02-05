Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Challenges Hims & Hers Over Wegovy Compounding

Novo Nordisk intends to pursue legal action against Hims & Hers for offering compounded copies of its Wegovy pill at $49 per month. Novo Nordisk claims that this practice poses patient safety risks and emphasizes its commitment to protecting its intellectual property and the integrity of drug approval standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Novo Nordisk announced plans to take legal action against telehealth company Hims & Hers. The move comes after Hims & Hers revealed plans to sell compounded copies of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill at a promotional price.

Novo Nordisk argues that the compounding practice not only breaches legal standards but also jeopardizes patient safety. The Danish pharmaceutical company insists it is the sole manufacturer of the FDA-approved Wegovy pill, which features a unique SNAC technology for efficient semaglutide absorption.

The Danish firm reaffirmed its commitment to legal and regulatory measures to safeguard patient well-being, its intellectual property, and uphold the integrity of the U.S. drug approval framework.

