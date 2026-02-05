Novo Nordisk Challenges Hims & Hers Over Wegovy Compounding

In a recent development, Novo Nordisk announced plans to take legal action against telehealth company Hims & Hers. The move comes after Hims & Hers revealed plans to sell compounded copies of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill at a promotional price.

Novo Nordisk argues that the compounding practice not only breaches legal standards but also jeopardizes patient safety. The Danish pharmaceutical company insists it is the sole manufacturer of the FDA-approved Wegovy pill, which features a unique SNAC technology for efficient semaglutide absorption.

The Danish firm reaffirmed its commitment to legal and regulatory measures to safeguard patient well-being, its intellectual property, and uphold the integrity of the U.S. drug approval framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)