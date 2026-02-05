Hims & Hers Shakes Up Pharma with Affordable Wegovy Alternative

Hims & Hers is set to disrupt the pharmaceutical market with the launch of a compounded version of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy weight-loss pill. Priced at an introductory $49 per month, this move aims to offer a cost-effective alternative to the brand name drug and is guided by established clinical recommendations for personalized treatment.

The announcement triggered a drop in shares of Novo and its competitor, Eli Lilly, as the industry grapples with the rise of lower-cost alternatives. Analysts have expressed concerns about the impact on profit margins and potential legal challenges surrounding compounded drugs.

The decision comes amid increasing speculation about Hims & Hers' future strategies and potential legal hurdles. With the market for weight-loss treatments continually evolving, all eyes are on how Hims & Hers' latest move will shape the pharmaceutical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)