KRN Heat Exchanger Posts Robust Q3 & 9M FY26 Financial Results

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited reported significant growth in its Q3 & 9M FY26 financial results, with consolidated total income reaching ₹155.09 crore, up by 33.29% YoY. The company recorded substantial increases in EBITDA, net profit, and EPS, driven by strong domestic and export demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:43 IST
KRN Heat Exchanger Marks Steady Q3 Revenue growth led by consistent order execution; PAT surges 65 Percent. Image Credit: ANI
Jaipur, Rajasthan [India], February 7: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter, has disclosed its unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9M of FY26, showcasing impressive growth metrics.

The company's consolidated total income surged by 33.29% year-on-year to reach ₹155.09 crore for Q3, while EBITDA climbed to ₹31.08 crore, marking a 96.54% increase. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹22.66 crore, with an EPS of ₹3.65, reflecting a growth of 72.17% YoY. Overall, strong demand from both domestic and overseas markets underpinned these positive results.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the company's progress driven by consistent execution and strong customer relationships. He expressed confidence in maintaining momentum, citing a stable order pipeline and an expanding export portfolio.

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

