KRN Heat Exchanger Posts Robust Q3 & 9M FY26 Financial Results

Jaipur, Rajasthan [India], February 7: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter, has disclosed its unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9M of FY26, showcasing impressive growth metrics.

The company's consolidated total income surged by 33.29% year-on-year to reach ₹155.09 crore for Q3, while EBITDA climbed to ₹31.08 crore, marking a 96.54% increase. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹22.66 crore, with an EPS of ₹3.65, reflecting a growth of 72.17% YoY. Overall, strong demand from both domestic and overseas markets underpinned these positive results.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the company's progress driven by consistent execution and strong customer relationships. He expressed confidence in maintaining momentum, citing a stable order pipeline and an expanding export portfolio.

