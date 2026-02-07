Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Breaks Passenger Traffic Records

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) achieved historic passenger traffic milestones in January 2026, handling 4,50,090 passengers. With a significant surge in both international and domestic travelers, the airport saw 2,751 Air Traffic Movements. TIAL's commitment to expanding infrastructure supports tourism and economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) marked a historic moment as it reported record passenger traffic for January 2026. With 4,50,090 passengers passing through, daily average traffic also exceeded 15,000, underscoring heightened travel demand.

TIAL registered the highest monthly international passenger traffic with 2,27,275 travelers, while domestic traffic also remained strong, with 2,22,815 passengers served. Furthermore, the airport handled 2,751 Air Traffic Movements, demonstrating robust airline operations.

Efforts are in place to further strengthen airport infrastructure, with a master plan to boost passenger capacity to 27 million annually. TIAL aims for a Greentech status by integrating sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy practices, fostering the region's economic and tourism growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

