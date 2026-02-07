Thiruvananthapuram Airport Breaks Passenger Traffic Records

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) marked a historic moment as it reported record passenger traffic for January 2026. With 4,50,090 passengers passing through, daily average traffic also exceeded 15,000, underscoring heightened travel demand.

TIAL registered the highest monthly international passenger traffic with 2,27,275 travelers, while domestic traffic also remained strong, with 2,22,815 passengers served. Furthermore, the airport handled 2,751 Air Traffic Movements, demonstrating robust airline operations.

Efforts are in place to further strengthen airport infrastructure, with a master plan to boost passenger capacity to 27 million annually. TIAL aims for a Greentech status by integrating sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy practices, fostering the region's economic and tourism growth.

