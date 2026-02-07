Strategic Underground Railway to Boost Northeast Connectivity

The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced plans to develop underground railway lines through the Siliguri corridor, a strategic move to ensure continuous movement of defense personnel, military equipment, and emergency relief materials. This ambitious project will leverage modern engineering practices and technology, enhancing regional security and connectivity.

The corridor, strategically located in northern West Bengal and bordering several countries, is critical for India's defense logistics. The underground railway line aims to provide a secure and invisible route, mitigating risks from natural disasters and security-related disruptions, according to NFR spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the corridor's importance for infrastructure integration, noting its proximity to key military installations. The project will include advanced electrification, signaling, and tunneling methodologies. Extending from Tin Mile Hat to Bagdogra, it plays a crucial role in the central government's vision for secure regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)