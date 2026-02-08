Titan Aims for Swiss Watch Market Surge as Import Duties Drop

Titan Company is poised for a significant boost in luxury Swiss watch sales in India, thanks to decreased import duties under the latest India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The Tata group firm, operating Helios and Helios Luxe formats, predicts that Swiss brands will gain a competitive edge in the domestic market.

Rahul Shukla, Titan Watches Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, expressed confidence in the growing Swiss watch segment, citing potential collaborations with more brands for their Helios network. "Swiss watches will play a larger role, and the premium segment will drive the next phase of growth," he stated.

Shukla further elaborated on Titan's ambitious goals, aiming for $1 billion in sales next year and eyeing a doubling of that figure by FY30. In pursuit of premiumisation, Titan has partnered with several Swiss brands and plans more collaborations. The company also announced Gukesh D as Titan of the Year 2026, commemorating him with a limited edition timepiece.