Titan Aims for Swiss Watch Market Surge as Import Duties Drop

Titan Company foresees a rise in luxury Swiss watch sales in India, buoyed by reduced import duties under the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. With significant growth targets, the firm plans to enhance its premium watch segment. Partnerships with Swiss brands aim to capitalize on the thriving luxury market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Titan Company is poised for a significant boost in luxury Swiss watch sales in India, thanks to decreased import duties under the latest India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The Tata group firm, operating Helios and Helios Luxe formats, predicts that Swiss brands will gain a competitive edge in the domestic market.

Rahul Shukla, Titan Watches Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, expressed confidence in the growing Swiss watch segment, citing potential collaborations with more brands for their Helios network. "Swiss watches will play a larger role, and the premium segment will drive the next phase of growth," he stated.

Shukla further elaborated on Titan's ambitious goals, aiming for $1 billion in sales next year and eyeing a doubling of that figure by FY30. In pursuit of premiumisation, Titan has partnered with several Swiss brands and plans more collaborations. The company also announced Gukesh D as Titan of the Year 2026, commemorating him with a limited edition timepiece.

