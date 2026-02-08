Historic UK State Visit by Nigerian President Set for March

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to make a historic state visit to the United Kingdom in March, as announced by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

This will be the first state visit to the UK by a Nigerian president in nearly four decades. Tinubu will be accompanied by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, and the visit is set for March 18 and 19, where they will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III, who visited Nigeria four times from 1990 to 2018 before ascending the throne, had previously welcomed Tinubu to Buckingham Palace in September 2024. More details of the state visit, including the official reception and state banquet, are expected to be disclosed at a later date.

