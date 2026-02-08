India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Malaysian industry leaders, emphasizing India's economic potential. He discussed enhancing energy partnerships and highlighted India's reforms in business and policy. Malaysian companies expressed interest in expanding their investment and exploring partnerships with Indian counterparts, signaling a strengthening of bilateral economic ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with key business figures from Malaysia, underscoring the country's strong interest in India's dynamic economic landscape. The discussions, held in Kuala Lumpur, focused on strengthening energy collaborations and exploring renewable and digital sectors.
The meeting saw Modi interacting with Tengku Muhammad Taufik of PETRONAS, Vincent Tan of Berjaya Corporation, Amirul Feisal of Khazanah Nasional, and Pua Khein Seng of Phison Electronics. The Prime Minister lauded the growing business-to-business ties and invited Malaysian firms to capitalize on India's business-friendly reforms.
Highlighting India's infrastructural and technological advancements, Modi encouraged Malaysian businesses to expand their ventures in India. The industry leaders reciprocated with eagerness to bolster their investments, paving the way for potential joint ventures. Modi celebrated the successful convening of the 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum, anticipating enhanced trade relations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Bold Investment Plans in Syria: A Boost for New Leadership
India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence: Malaysian PM after talks with Modi.
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics
Karnataka's MSIL Chits Revamp: A Secure Investment Future?
India's Urban Renaissance: The Greenfield Investment Opportunity of the Century