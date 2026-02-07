Karnataka's MSIL Chits Revamp: A Secure Investment Future?
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a software and mobile app for Mysuru Sales International Limited (MSIL) to enhance transparency in chit fund transactions. The initiative aims to increase MSIL's business from Rs 500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in five years, focusing on rural and women's savings.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a digital platform aimed at revolutionizing chit fund transactions under Mysuru Sales International Limited (MSIL), a government-owned entity. The move is expected to boost transparency and public trust, offering a viable alternative to private chit funds.
Addressing the event, Siddaramaiah emphasized MSIL's ambitious target to increase its annual turnover tenfold to Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years, positioning it alongside successful state-run financial institutions in neighboring regions. With a focus on rural outreach and women's financial inclusion, the initiative plans to expand MSIL's presence across Karnataka.
Key to this strategy is the development of an app and software to facilitate participation in chit funds. Support for the initiative includes appointing agents to broaden its network and launching schemes tailored for women. Moreover, discussions are underway to establish MSIL stores providing subsidized goods for government employees, illustrating the multi-faceted benefits envisioned by the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
