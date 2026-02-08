Left Menu

Tragedy in Dense Fog: Four Dead in Autorickshaw Accident

An autorickshaw accident claimed four lives, including three children, after it fell into a ditch in Basantapur due to dense fog. The driver failed to see a culvert, resulting in the crash. Five others sustained injuries and are in stable condition at the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:43 IST
Tragedy in Dense Fog: Four Dead in Autorickshaw Accident
A tragic accident unfolded Saturday night near Basantapur village, claiming four lives, including three children. The accident was attributed to low visibility from dense fog, according to local law enforcement.

The autorickshaw, driven by Israil, a resident of Rasoolpur village, collided with a culvert's railing and overturned into a ditch. The collision occurred as the family returned from Dhaurahara town.

The deceased were identified as driver Israil (30), and the children, Talib (5), Khushbu (12), and Azra (2) of Oonchgaon village. Dhaurahra SHO Raveendra Sonkar reported five others, including Kishmatun and relatives Sabia, Sakia, Akeel, and Nida, were injured but stable at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

