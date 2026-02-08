Tragedy in Dense Fog: Four Dead in Autorickshaw Accident

A tragic accident unfolded Saturday night near Basantapur village, claiming four lives, including three children. The accident was attributed to low visibility from dense fog, according to local law enforcement.

The autorickshaw, driven by Israil, a resident of Rasoolpur village, collided with a culvert's railing and overturned into a ditch. The collision occurred as the family returned from Dhaurahara town.

The deceased were identified as driver Israil (30), and the children, Talib (5), Khushbu (12), and Azra (2) of Oonchgaon village. Dhaurahra SHO Raveendra Sonkar reported five others, including Kishmatun and relatives Sabia, Sakia, Akeel, and Nida, were injured but stable at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)