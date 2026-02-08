Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Flights: Three Diverted Due to Low Visibility

Dense fog disrupted air travel at Chennai Meenambakkam Airport on Sunday, causing three incoming flights, including an international one, to be diverted to nearby airports due to significantly reduced visibility. Delays affected several departing flights, as the fog, attributed to weather conditions, began to clear by late morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 08:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog caused air travel chaos at Chennai Meenambakkam Airport early Sunday, as three incoming flights, including an international service, were rerouted to nearby airports due to severely reduced visibility.

The fog, attributed to high humidity, calm winds, and cooler nighttime temperatures, led to visibility dropping from 1500 meters to just 150 meters within two hours.

With visibility expected to improve by late morning, some departing flights experienced minor delays, according to airport officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

