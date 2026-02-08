Fog Disrupts Flights: Three Diverted Due to Low Visibility

Dense fog caused air travel chaos at Chennai Meenambakkam Airport early Sunday, as three incoming flights, including an international service, were rerouted to nearby airports due to severely reduced visibility.

The fog, attributed to high humidity, calm winds, and cooler nighttime temperatures, led to visibility dropping from 1500 meters to just 150 meters within two hours.

With visibility expected to improve by late morning, some departing flights experienced minor delays, according to airport officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)