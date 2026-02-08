Europe's Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Children Under 15

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced his support for banning social media access for children under 15, joining a growing trend among European countries. His statement follows similar considerations in Spain, Greece, Britain, and France, each concerned about the negative impacts of social media on young users.

In a video message, Babis emphasized the harmful effects identified by experts, urging the need for child protection. Following this, Karel Havlicek, the government's first deputy prime minister, indicated that the Czech cabinet is seriously evaluating the introduction of relevant legislation later this year.

This move comes amid widespread examinations by governments worldwide into the effects of children's screen time. Recently, Spain and Greece proposed bans on teenage social media use, while Australia became the first nation to restrict access for those under 16. Britain's and France's legislative efforts further signal a growing desire to mitigate technology's addictive characteristics for the youth.