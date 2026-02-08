Left Menu

Metro Fare Hike Stirs Political Disputes in Bangalore

The Bangalore Metro Rail has announced a fare hike and faces political backlash. While a rollback has not been directed, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claims the Union Minister is reviewing the situation. Accusations fly between state and central government officials over responsibility for the fare increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:53 IST
Metro Fare Hike Stirs Political Disputes in Bangalore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not received any instructions to reverse the recently announced fare hike set to commence on Monday, according to sources on Sunday. The decision follows an announcement to increase fares ranging between one to five rupees.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, stated that Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, has ordered a temporary hold on the proposed fare increase and assured a review of any anomalies in the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Surya suggests a new committee could be organized if requested by the state government.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, blamed the state government for the fare hike, arguing that they ignored the Centre's advice to halt the rise. Meanwhile, public dissatisfaction grows as commuters express frustration with relentless fare adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

 India
2
Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

 Global
3
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
4
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026