Metro Fare Hike Stirs Political Disputes in Bangalore

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not received any instructions to reverse the recently announced fare hike set to commence on Monday, according to sources on Sunday. The decision follows an announcement to increase fares ranging between one to five rupees.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, stated that Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, has ordered a temporary hold on the proposed fare increase and assured a review of any anomalies in the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Surya suggests a new committee could be organized if requested by the state government.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, blamed the state government for the fare hike, arguing that they ignored the Centre's advice to halt the rise. Meanwhile, public dissatisfaction grows as commuters express frustration with relentless fare adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)