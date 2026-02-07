Political Whispers: Bengali Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee Meets Union Minister

In a move stirring political whispers, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar's meeting with Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has garnered attention amid rising political temperatures ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Majumdar, accompanied by BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh, visited Chatterjee at his south Kolkata residence to congratulate the veteran actor on his Padma Shri award, presenting him with an idol of Lord Ram. Despite Majumdar's assertion that the conversation focused on cinema, its timing has led to widespread speculation.

The assemblage, amid a backdrop of numerous Bengali actors entering politics, raises questions about whether Chatterjee will follow suit, especially with his father Biswajit Chatterjee's previous BJP affiliation. As no formal announcements have been made, the meeting remains a topic of intense discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)