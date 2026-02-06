Absence of Premium Train Poses Challenge for Pune-Delhi Commuters

BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni has raised concerns about the absence of a direct premium train service between Pune and Delhi. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour, Kulkarni highlighted the growing inconvenience faced by commuters traveling these routes.

Kulkarni emphasized that Pune is not only an education hub, earning the title 'Oxford of the East,' but also a burgeoning IT and industrial center. The city is home to prestigious educational institutions, research centers, major automobile companies, and defense manufacturing units. She remarked that Pune's growth trajectory includes becoming a defense corridor, thus increasing the frequency of travel between Pune and Delhi for students, professionals, and businesspersons.

Despite the critical demand, Kulkarni pointed out the lack of premium train services like the Rajdhani Express and Vande Bharat Express on this route. She noted that the existing trains take upwards of 20 hours, involve numerous uncertainties, often remain overcrowded, and offer limited facilities. Kulkarni called for urgent action to address these issues to meet the travel needs of the people.

