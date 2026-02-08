Left Menu

Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrastructure

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a Rs 1,200 crore grant for the Delhi Transport Corporation, focusing on salaries, pensions, and infrastructure. The plan includes Rs 100 crore for advanced traffic systems and EV charging networks, aiming for a secure, efficient, and eco-friendly public transport ecosystem in Delhi.

Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrastructure
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move impacting Delhi's public transport sector, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared a Rs 1,200 crore financial package for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Rs 1,100 crore of this allocation is designated for the salaries and pensions of DTC employees, an initiative intended to secure their financial stability.

Gupta emphasized that the funding underscores the government's dedication to upholding the dignity and economic well-being of both current employees and pensioners of DTC. She highlighted the relentless efforts of DTC staff who operate under adverse conditions to maintain the city's transit system.

The grant further includes a pivotal Rs 100 crore set aside for the advancement of traffic systems and the development of an electric vehicle charging framework across the city. These steps are designed to propel Delhi towards becoming a technology-driven, environmentally-friendly city with high-caliber public transportation options.

