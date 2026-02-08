FIR Filed After Gas Tanker Mishap Sparks 33-Hour Traffic Chaos

Authorities have pressed charges against a gas tanker driver following a prolonged traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The incident, attributed to rash driving, resulted in a case against Ratan Singh Uday Narayan Singh, according to police officials. Occurring on February 3, the mishap led to a massive 33-hour jam.

The tanker, carrying propylene gas, turned over near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district around 5 PM. Police revealed that the driver was allegedly speeding when he lost control on a slope. Both the driver and his assistant were injured and are currently hospitalized in Navi Mumbai.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act. Despite the challenges, authorities managed to restore normal traffic flow on the expressway by February 5, marking an end to the ordeal for thousands of stranded motorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)