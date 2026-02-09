SEPC Limited Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY26 with Strategic Wins Across Key Infrastructure Segments
SEPC Limited, a prominent EPC company in India, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for Q3 & 9M FY26. The company experienced substantial revenue and profit growth, driven by successful projects and strategic order wins in infrastructure sectors such as mining, transportation, and water services.
Chennai-based SEPC Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter and the first nine months of the fiscal year 2026. The engineering, procurement, and construction giant announced a significant year-on-year growth in revenue and net profit, reflecting its strategic prowess in diverse infrastructure sectors.
For the nine-month period, SEPC recorded a total revenue of ₹796.89 crore, marking a 53.28% increase from the previous year, while the net profit surged by an impressive 168.66% to ₹39.81 crore. The company's net profit margin rose by 215 basis points to 5.00%, supported by disciplined execution and operational efficiencies.
In the third quarter alone, SEPC achieved a total revenue of ₹342.07 crore, posting a 114.12% year-on-year rise. Notably, the net profit for the quarter jumped 236.62% to ₹14.96 crore, facilitated by major project wins including a ₹230 crore order from MOIL Limited for a vertical shaft project and a ₹269.69 crore railway project contract.
