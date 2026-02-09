Left Menu

India-US Interim Trade Deal: A Step Towards Global Competitiveness

The India-US interim trade agreement aims to bolster Indian competitiveness by focusing on trade openness, reducing protectionism, and enhancing manufacturing. The deal includes reciprocal tariff arrangements and encourages structural reforms to integrate India into global value chains, with potential benefits for exports and manufacturing growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:09 IST
India-US Interim Trade Deal: A Step Towards Global Competitiveness
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent agreement on an interim trade deal between India and the United States, there is a renewed focus on trade openness and structural reforms in India to bolster its manufacturing base and international competitiveness, according to a report by Systematix Group.

The report highlights that India should address inverted duty structures, streamline logistics, customs processes, and promote assembly-based manufacturing to achieve scale and create employment opportunities.

Moreover, it stresses reducing protectionism, expanding free trade agreements, and enhancing research and development while easing land, labor, and skills constraints. The interim US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, established on February 7th, provides a framework for broader trade cooperation, offering tariff relief for Indian exports in textiles, apparel, and other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

 Global
3
Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, access not possible through routine civilian permission: Assam CM.

Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, acces...

 India
4
Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026