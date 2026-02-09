Landmark U12 Youth Futsal League Sparks Growth in West Bengal

Kolkata witnessed a significant advancement in grassroots futsal as Aparup Futsal Schools, in partnership with Jawpur Khelaghar, successfully held the U12 Youth Futsal Development League 2026. This groundbreaking tournament, officially recognized by the Indian Football Association (IFA), marked the first of its kind in West Bengal.

Eight renowned youth teams participated, including East Bengal School of Excellence and Mohammedan Sporting Club. The tournament climaxed in an exhilarating final where Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy 9-2, showcasing exceptional skill at the U12 level.

Aparup Futsal Schools has made remarkable strides in grassroots futsal since its inception in 2024. Expanding across East and West Medinipur, the academy has reached over 200 government schools, aiming to nurture talent and streamline the pathway to elite competition. This includes nurturing talents like Sonali Mondol, who earned fame as the 'Hattrick Girl' in international competitions.

