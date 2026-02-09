Left Menu

Landmark U12 Youth Futsal League Sparks Growth in West Bengal

Kolkata hosted the landmark U12 Youth Futsal Development League 2026, organized by Aparup Futsal Schools, marking a significant step in grassroots sports in West Bengal. The league featured eight prominent teams with Mohammedan Sporting Club emerging as champions, showcasing the potential of futsal in shaping future football talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:16 IST
Landmark U12 Youth Futsal League Sparks Growth in West Bengal
Mohammedan Sporting Crowned Champions of West Bengal's First U12 Youth Futsal Development League. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata witnessed a significant advancement in grassroots futsal as Aparup Futsal Schools, in partnership with Jawpur Khelaghar, successfully held the U12 Youth Futsal Development League 2026. This groundbreaking tournament, officially recognized by the Indian Football Association (IFA), marked the first of its kind in West Bengal.

Eight renowned youth teams participated, including East Bengal School of Excellence and Mohammedan Sporting Club. The tournament climaxed in an exhilarating final where Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy 9-2, showcasing exceptional skill at the U12 level.

Aparup Futsal Schools has made remarkable strides in grassroots futsal since its inception in 2024. Expanding across East and West Medinipur, the academy has reached over 200 government schools, aiming to nurture talent and streamline the pathway to elite competition. This includes nurturing talents like Sonali Mondol, who earned fame as the 'Hattrick Girl' in international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

 Global
3
Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, access not possible through routine civilian permission: Assam CM.

Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, acces...

 India
4
Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026