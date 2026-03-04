Left Menu

FIFA World Cup Playoff Tickets: An Affordable Gateway to Glory

FIFA is offering budget-friendly playoff tickets for crucial World Cup qualifying matches in Mexico. These tickets, priced under $17, contrast sharply with the steep costs of the final tickets in New Jersey. Matches will feature teams like Bolivia and Jamaica, fighting for World Cup berths.

FIFA has made playoff tickets for the World Cup qualifiers in Mexico surprisingly affordable, with prices set well below $17. This comes as a stark contrast to the expensive finals in New Jersey, where admission costs soar up to $8,680.

The playoff matches will take place on March 26 and 31 in Guadalajara and Monterrey, featuring competitive teams including Bolivia, Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname. This strategic move by FIFA aims to attract more fans to witness crucial games.

Guadalajara will host Jamaica against New Caledonia on March 26, with the winner facing Congo. Meanwhile, Monterrey will see Bolivia and Suriname vying for a chance to encounter Iraq. Each team endeavors to secure coveted spots in the World Cup through these decisive matches.

