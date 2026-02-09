India Pledges $175 Million to Boost Seychelles Ties
India announced $175 million in development aid to Seychelles following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with President Patrick Herminie. This assistance focuses on enhancing sustainability, trade, economy, and security, alongside boosting social housing, health, defence, and maritime security. The relationship thrives on strong historical, geographical, and people-to-people connections.
- India
India has pledged USD 175 million as development assistance to Seychelles, announced on Monday after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles' President Patrick Herminie.
This aid is aimed at fostering cooperation in sustainability, trade, economy, and security sectors, while supporting projects in social housing, mobility, health, defence, and maritime security.
Hailing the deep-rooted ties, Modi emphasized the importance of the Indian community in Seychelles and highlighted the shared historical and geographical links that strengthen bilateral relations.
