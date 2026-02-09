Left Menu

India Gears Up for Growth: Tata Unveils New Jaguar Land Rover Plant in Tamil Nadu

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed optimism about India's future with new trade agreements, as Tata inaugurates a Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded Tata's investment, highlighting the inauguration as a significant milestone for the state's economic expansion.

India Gears Up for Growth: Tata Unveils New Jaguar Land Rover Plant in Tamil Nadu
The inauguration of Tata Motors' new Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu marks a pivotal moment for India's automotive industry. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran conveyed optimism about India's prospects, citing beneficial trade agreements with economic giants like the EU, UK, UAE, and the US.

Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described the inauguration as a 'golden day' for the state, celebrating Tata's Rs 9,000 crore investment in Ranipet district. 'Tata's trust in our government makes us proud,' Stalin commented, highlighting the plant's role in cementing Tamil Nadu's position as an automobile hub.

Built as a greenfield project, the facility will manufacture both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles, generating 5,000 direct jobs. Industries Minister TRB Raja emphasized the project's potential to bolster local employment and sustain economic growth in the region.

