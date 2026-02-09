Left Menu

European Equity Markets Rise as M&A Deals Dominate

European shares rose slightly on Monday, driven by a global equities rebound and merger activities, including a significant buyout deal involving InPost. The STOXX 600 index gained, with notable advances in the tech and banking sectors. Novo Nordisk's shares surged following U.S. regulatory news affecting a competitor.

European shares saw a modest rise on Monday as the global equity markets rebounded after last week's downturn. This surge was largely due to a wave of dealmaking, highlighted by the $9.2 billion acquisition of parcel locker group InPost, causing its shares to jump significantly.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.3% to reach 618.94 points by 0853 GMT, supported by gains in the technology sector. STMicroelectronics led with a 4.8% rise following its announcement of expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

The pharmaceutical sector also saw significant movement. Novo Nordisk's shares rose by 8.3% after competitor U.S.-based Hims & Hers withdrew a contested product. Meanwhile, M&A news continued with NatWest's potential takeover of Evelyn Partners contributing to a mixed performance in the banking sector.

