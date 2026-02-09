Young Astronaut Leads Lunar Analog Mission in India's Simulated Moon Habitat

In a pioneering effort, AAKA Space Studio, an ISRO-affiliated space research organization, concluded a unique lunar-habitat-inspired analog astronaut mission from February 1 to 8 in Dholavira, Kutch. The mission aimed to replicate the isolating and autonomous conditions of the Moon, ultimately testing the endurance and innovation capabilities of its four-member crew.

Amongst the crew was 17-year-old Aditya Pandya, who made history as India's youngest male analog astronaut. He was instrumental in leading the mission's hardware, IoT, and intelligence systems for the lunar stimulations. The habitat, equipped with a digital twin framework, facilitated real-time synchronization and monitoring, ensuring seamless operations and post-mission analysis.

Pandya's involvement extended beyond residing in the habitat; he was a crucial team member in developing the technological stack over a six-month period. His contributions included designing sensor modules, biometric systems, embedded hardware, and modular components. This immersive mission has strengthened India's analog research ecosystem, aligning with future goals in human spaceflight and extraterrestrial habitation.

