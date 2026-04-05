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Adityanath Rallies BJP Youth Against Opposition's Social Media Narratives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged BJP's young workers to counter the opposition's narratives on social media as crucial elections approach. Addressing BJP's city unit, he emphasized promoting their government's achievements while citing historical figures as inspirational examples for youth dedication to national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:29 IST
Adityanath Rallies BJP Youth Against Opposition's Social Media Narratives
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on BJP's young workers to remain vigilant and assertive on social media in countering the opposition's negative narratives as elections near.

Speaking at the 'Yuva Samvad' programme, he stressed that youth should focus on development and heritage while preparing to counter fabricated allegations by highlighting government successes. He invoked historical figures as symbols of youthful dedication to the nation.

Adityanath noted past lawlessness before BJP governance and praised the state's economic growth and job creation, while also addressing global tensions and fuel prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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