IAF Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience at LogiMAT India 2026

Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Pan attends LogiMAT India 2026, spotlighting advanced tech to bolster IAF's supply chain resilience. Focus: AGVs, AI-driven WMS, smart logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:36 IST
Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Pan, AVSM, VSM, Senior Maintenance Staff Officer (SMSO), Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: February 9 - Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Pan, a key figure in the Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command, participated in LogiMAT India 2026, showcasing the confluence of cutting-edge logistics and military preparedness. The prestigious intralogistics exhibition took place at Mumbai's Bombay Exhibition Centre.

The event, drawing over 12,000 industry professionals, served as a platform for the Air Marshal to engage with global experts in the field. The focus was on leveraging technologies such as Automated Guided Vehicles, AI-powered Warehouse Management Systems, and Robotics to enhance the Indian Air Force's supply chain efficiency and self-sufficiency.

Air Marshal Pan, a notable figure from the National Defence Academy and a veteran with extensive experience, highlighted the pivotal role of smart logistics and green supply chain initiatives. The endeavor aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, aiming for reduced dependency on foreign entities while streamlining logistics to enhance operational readiness.

