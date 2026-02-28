Marco Rubio Labels Iran as Detention Sponsor
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially labeled Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention, urging the Iranian regime to release all unjustly detained Americans to potentially lift this label and its associated actions.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially designated Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention, highlighting the regime's tactics in handling hostages.
In a public statement made on Friday, Rubio called for an immediate end to these practices, demanding the release of all Americans unjustly detained in Iran.
He emphasized that taking these steps could potentially lead to reversing the newly imposed designation and its related consequences.
