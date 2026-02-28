FAA Plans Major Flight Reductions at O'Hare to Manage Summer Surge
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced intentions to reduce flight schedules at Chicago O'Hare Airport for the upcoming summer. This decision follows the overscheduling of flights by major airlines, particularly United and American Airlines. The FAA plans to convene a schedule reduction meeting with airlines in early March.
A meeting will be held on March 3 with major carriers, such as United Airlines and American Airlines, which recently increased their flight schedules significantly. This is part of the FAA's effort to manage the air traffic more efficiently.
The reduction in flights is scheduled to take effect during the summer flight season, commencing on March 29 and continuing through October 25. The FAA aims to prevent congestion and maintain smooth operations during this busy travel period.
