FAA Plans Major Flight Reductions at O'Hare to Manage Summer Surge

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has unveiled plans to cut back on the number of flights at Chicago O'Hare Airport this summer. This move comes amidst concerns that major airlines have overscheduled their flights.

A meeting will be held on March 3 with major carriers, such as United Airlines and American Airlines, which recently increased their flight schedules significantly. This is part of the FAA's effort to manage the air traffic more efficiently.

The reduction in flights is scheduled to take effect during the summer flight season, commencing on March 29 and continuing through October 25. The FAA aims to prevent congestion and maintain smooth operations during this busy travel period.

