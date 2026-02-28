Cold Winter Triggers Bird Flu Crisis in Pennsylvania

In a severe blow to Pennsylvania's poultry industry, 7.4 million chickens have succumbed to bird flu over the past month. Experts attribute this devastating outbreak to an abnormally cold winter linked to the migration patterns of wild birds.

Governor Josh Shapiro highlighted the urgency at a public forum, noting an unexpected early season onset of cases. Wild birds, especially snow geese that wintered in Pennsylvania, are suspected carriers, potentially nurturing the spread to local poultry farms.

With the virus historically peaking during migratory seasons, experts, including Dr. Megan Lighty from Penn State University, caution the situation could worsen. The U.S. government reports escalating cases following the state's first outbreak of the year in February, spelling challenges for densely packed farms.

(With inputs from agencies.)