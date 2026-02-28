Left Menu

Cold Winter Triggers Bird Flu Crisis in Pennsylvania

Bird flu has decimated 7.4 million chickens in Pennsylvania due to an unusually cold winter, affecting local farms and the U.S. poultry industry. The outbreak, linked to wild birds, poses a threat to commercial egg production. Officials warn the situation may worsen with upcoming bird migrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:54 IST
In a severe blow to Pennsylvania's poultry industry, 7.4 million chickens have succumbed to bird flu over the past month. Experts attribute this devastating outbreak to an abnormally cold winter linked to the migration patterns of wild birds.

Governor Josh Shapiro highlighted the urgency at a public forum, noting an unexpected early season onset of cases. Wild birds, especially snow geese that wintered in Pennsylvania, are suspected carriers, potentially nurturing the spread to local poultry farms.

With the virus historically peaking during migratory seasons, experts, including Dr. Megan Lighty from Penn State University, caution the situation could worsen. The U.S. government reports escalating cases following the state's first outbreak of the year in February, spelling challenges for densely packed farms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

