Shatak Dhwaj Yatra: Celebrating 100 Years of RSS

The Shatak Dhwaj Yatra, marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, commenced with a patriotic flourish at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. The journey, symbolizing unity and national pride, continued through Jammu to Ludhiana, culminating with celebrations and a 100-biker rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:01 IST
From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Shatak Dhwaj Yatra Begins with the Historic Bhagwa Flag Waved at Lal Chowk. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shatak Dhwaj Yatra, a significant celebration marking the 100-year anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, embarked on its journey with historic fervor. Starting at the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the event witnessed the waving of the Bhagwa flag amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

As the procession moved to Jammu, it was met with enthusiastic reception, emphasizing the spirit of service and unity inspired by the RSS. The first leg of this monumental yatra reached its conclusion in Ludhiana, featuring vibrant celebrations, the beats of traditional drums, and a symbolic rally of 100 bikers representing each year of the RSS's journey.

Producer and participant, Vir Kapur, expressed immense pride in commemorating this milestone, linking it with the upcoming release of 'Shatak: Sangh's 100 Years.' Scheduled to hit theaters on February 19, 2026, the film aims to further honor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's century-long legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

