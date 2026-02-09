Shatak Dhwaj Yatra: Celebrating 100 Years of RSS

The Shatak Dhwaj Yatra, a significant celebration marking the 100-year anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, embarked on its journey with historic fervor. Starting at the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the event witnessed the waving of the Bhagwa flag amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

As the procession moved to Jammu, it was met with enthusiastic reception, emphasizing the spirit of service and unity inspired by the RSS. The first leg of this monumental yatra reached its conclusion in Ludhiana, featuring vibrant celebrations, the beats of traditional drums, and a symbolic rally of 100 bikers representing each year of the RSS's journey.

Producer and participant, Vir Kapur, expressed immense pride in commemorating this milestone, linking it with the upcoming release of 'Shatak: Sangh's 100 Years.' Scheduled to hit theaters on February 19, 2026, the film aims to further honor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's century-long legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)