Historic Opportunity for Women's Empowerment Blocked by Opposition

In a significant political development, the Women's Reservation Bill, which sought to allocate 33% seats for women in legislative bodies, was blocked in India's Lower House of Parliament. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority for passage, faced opposition from 230 MPs, despite receiving support from 298 members.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the Congress-led opposition for obstructing what he termed a 'historic step toward women's empowerment.' Naidu expressed that the denial was not only a political move but a betrayal of millions of women seeking rightful representation in India.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lamented the missed opportunity to amplify women's power in legislative bodies. Naidu warned that the upcoming census post-2026 might affect representation for smaller states, emphasizing a potential decline in southern and northeastern states' representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)